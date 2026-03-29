Mint Investment Awards 2026: HDFC's Aditya Puri, Bharti Airtel win top honours

Aditya Puri, former managing director of HDFC Bank, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the recently concluded Mint India Investment Awards 2026. The awards ceremony recognized corporate transactions, fund performance, and business leadership over the past year.

Aditya Puri, former MD, HDFC Bank, accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The awards also recognized institutional achievements. Bharti Airtel was declared the Company of the Year. Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. was awarded Dealmaker of the Year.

Soumen Ray, Group CFO, Bharti Airtel, accepting the Company of the Year award for Bharti Airtel.

Kaushal Shah, managing director and head, Equity Capital Markets; Viren Jairath, MD, Equity Capital Markets; Jayasankar Venkataraman, MD; and Abhijit Vaidya, MD and co-head, Equity Corporate Finance, Kotak Mahindra Capital Co, accepting the Dealmaker of the year award for Kotak Mahindra Capital Co.

Deal winners In the specific transaction categories, MUFG Group’s acquisition of a minority stake in Shriram Finance worth $4.4 billion secured the M&A Deal of the Year.

Shashank Joshi, deputy CEO, MUFG accepting the M&A deal of the year award for MUFG Group's acquisition of a minority stake in Shriram Finance.

Within the private equity (PE) categories, KKR’s $1.4 billion exit from JB Pharma was awarded PE Exit of the Year, while TPG’s $1 billion investment in TCS Hypervault was named PE Investment of the Year.

Mayank Mishra, director-Private Equity, KKR accepting the PE exit of the year award for KKR's exit from JB Pharma.

Miteshwar Singh, vice president, TPG, and Mayank Bajpai, partner, TPG Growth and Rise, accepting the PE Investment of the Year award for TPG's investment in TCS Hypervault.

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In the venture capital segment, Peak XV’s partial exit through the initial public offering of Groww, where it clocked a 75x return worth $790 million, was recognized as the VC Exit of the Year. Westbridge’s $200 million investment in mobility firm Rapido won the VC Investment of the Year.

Prateek Batra, director at Peak XV, accepting the VC exit of the year award for Peak XV's part exit through Groww's IPO.

Anshuman Khosla, principal, Westbridge Capital, accepting the VC investment of the year award for Westbridge's investment in Rapido.

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The awards were presented to the winners by M. Damodaran, chairperson, Excellence Enablers Pvt, and Ravi Krishnan, editor in chief, Mint.

Selection methodology The final winners were selected by a five-member jury panel. The jury comprised Keki Mistry, former vice-chairman and chief executive officer of HDFC; A Velumani, founder of Thyrocare and managing director of AVM Labs; Manisha Girotra, managing director and head India at Moelis; Ankur Thadani, India head of TPG Growth and Rise; and Prashant Prakash, managing partner at Accel.

The evaluation process followed a defined methodology. For the investment awards, transaction data was sourced directly from Tracxn. The largest deals executed during the past year were taken into consideration and subsequently split into different assessment categories.

For the Company of the Year award, the jury considered promoter-led companies listed within the BSE100 index. These companies were assessed on the basis of shareholder value creation, operating performance and growth, capital allocation effectiveness, balance sheet and risk architecture, and corporate governance and transparency.