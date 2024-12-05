Mint Primer: Are foreign tourists giving India a miss?

What are the reasons for the slow recovery?

Global tourism took a significant hit during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 but recovered sharply thereafter. In 2023, international tourism reached 89% of pre-pandemic levels and in the first half of this year, it has gone up to 96% according to the UN. India’s tally during the same period was 9% more than in 2023 but was still around 10% less than in the first half of 2019. India faces strong competition from countries such as Vietnam, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka that are perceived to be more tourist-friendly. Law and order, air pollution, and modest public infrastructure are some factors keeping tourists away.