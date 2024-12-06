Markets
Mint Primer: Bitcoin has scaled the $100k peak. Can it crash too?
Summary
- In the early hours of Thursday, Bitcoin proved start-of-year analysts right by hitting an all-time high of $100,000, fuelled by optimism after Donald Trump won the US presidential election. But, there’s a question mark on whether this rally can sustain. Mint explains.
