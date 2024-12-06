Mint Primer: Bitcoin has scaled the $100k peak. Can it crash too?

How long can the rally sustain itself?

Most stakeholders expect cryptocurrencies to continue rising in value, if the US-fuelled euphoria sustains. In fact, many analysts, including critical ones such as the US-based Alex Dobvnya, have said that bitcoin, with a market cap of $2.02 trillion at the time of publishing this story, is now “too big to fail". The bellwether crypto token can also impact other tokens positively, leading to cryptocurrencies growing bigger still. Many have called it to be on the verge of “mainstream" adoption, although such claims are not true yet. In the near term, though, everyone expects bitcoin to rise further.