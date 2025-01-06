Mint Primer | China’s new virus outbreak: what we know so far
Summary
- A surge in respiratory infections in China has put in focus a little known virus—the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)—largely affecting children under the age of 14. The virus shares some similarities with covid-19, fanning fears. Here’s what we know
So it’s China again... What’s going on there?
Respiratory illnesses saw a surge in China in the week to 22 December, China’s disease control authority said on 27 December. Known pathogens like influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), SARS-CoV-2, and HMPV are causing the surge. HMPV cases saw an upward trend among those aged 14 and under, especially in northern provinces. Chinese authorities said that respiratory infections tend to surge in winter and spring, and total cases would be smaller than the previous year. China reported a similar surge in November 2023, attributed to lifting of covid-19 restrictions, winter and existing pathogens.