Mint Primer | China’s new virus outbreak: what we know so far

Respiratory illnesses saw a surge in China in the week to 22 December, China’s disease control authority said on 27 December. Known pathogens like influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), SARS-CoV-2, and HMPV are causing the surge. HMPV cases saw an upward trend among those aged 14 and under, especially in northern provinces. Chinese authorities said that respiratory infections tend to surge in winter and spring, and total cases would be smaller than the previous year. China reported a similar surge in November 2023, attributed to lifting of covid-19 restrictions, winter and existing pathogens.

What do we know about HMPV?

HMPV is in the Pneumoviridae family along with RSV. It can cause upper and lower respiratory disease. Children under the age of 14, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable. Symptoms include cough, fever, blocked nose and shortness of breath and may progress to bronchitis or pneumonia. While it belongs to a different viral family than SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind covid-19, the two share similarities. The virus spreads similar to covid-19, through coughing or sneezing secretions or close personal contact with an infected person and contaminated surfaces.

What exactly is causing concern?

A social media video doing the rounds in India, shows a purportedly overcrowded Chinese hospital with people in masks, sparking concern. Unlike covid-19, there is no specific antiviral therapy to treat it, leading to further fears of an outbreak. However, the virus was discovered in 2001, and has been reported seasonally in countries like US and UK along with RSV.

What has been the govt’s response?

The health ministry called a joint monitoring group meeting with experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO), and medical agencies on Saturday. It said later there has been no unusual surge in respiratory illnesses in the last few weeks. HMPV is already in circulation in India and globally, it said. As a precautionary measure, testing for HMPV will be enhanced, and the virus trends will be monitored this year, the ministry said. It has also requested WHO to share timely updates regarding the situation in China.

What about the rest of the world?

The WHO has not said anything about the virus or the China situation. The Indonesian health ministry on Saturday said no cases of HMPV have been reported in the country, but urged the public to take preventive measures, such as wearing masks. Unlike mainland China, cases in Hong Kong have not risen, according to the Hong Kong Free Press. A national flu and covid-19 surveillance report by the UK on 3 January notes that HMPV cases have increased slightly to 4.5% during 23-29 December.

