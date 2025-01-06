Mint Primer | China’s new virus outbreak: what we know so far

What has been the govt’s response?

The health ministry called a joint monitoring group meeting with experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO), and medical agencies on Saturday. It said later there has been no unusual surge in respiratory illnesses in the last few weeks. HMPV is already in circulation in India and globally, it said. As a precautionary measure, testing for HMPV will be enhanced, and the virus trends will be monitored this year, the ministry said. It has also requested WHO to share timely updates regarding the situation in China.