Economy
Mint Primer | China’s stimulus: What it spells for India & the world
Summary
- On 24 September, the Chinese Central Bank cut interest rates and infused $143 billion into the banking system by cutting the reserve requirements. In a move to boost the stock market, the Central Bank also made it easy for listed firms to buy back their shares and allowed securities firms, insurers and institutional investors to borrow funds easily.
Last week, China unveiled a large economic stimulus package to boost its moribund economy. Mint looks at whether these measures are good enough to revive the world’s second largest economy. Plus, how will they impact Indian and global economic growth?
