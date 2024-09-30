Mint Primer | China’s stimulus: What it spells for India & the world

What are the other measures?

Two days later, the Politburo of the ruling Communist Party tweaked its calendar to discuss the economy in its September meeting and resolved, for the first time, to arrest the property market’s fall. It also promised more effective countercyclical policies which, according to media reports, will take the form of bond issuance worth 2 trillion yuan, almost 1.5% of its gross domestic product (GDP). It will serve two purposes —encourage spending by companies and households; and prevent local governments from collapsing. Rules for buying second homes were relaxed, and mortgage and down payments reduced.