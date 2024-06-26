Mint Primer: Ever seen the rain? The price of a truant monsoon
Summary
- Till 25 June, the rainfall deficit was 19% of the long-period average (LPA). As per the Met office, 21 out of 36 states and Union territories have seen subnormal rains.
Despite arriving early, the annual monsoon rains have been deficient in June. The coming month is critical—any hit to kharif crop planting in July will spoil the chances of a revival in farm growth, besides pushing food prices even higher. Mint explains what is at stake.