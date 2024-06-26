Mint Primer: Ever seen the rain? The price of a truant monsoon

How critical are the June rains?

The monsoon season (June to September) brings in 75% of India’s annual rainfall, watering crops, filling reservoirs and boosting farm income and consumer demand. June and July are critical months for planting kharif crops like rice, pulses, oilseeds and cotton. However, historically, June has contributed just about a fifth of the rains during the monsoon season. That means ample rains in the next few months can make up for the losses this month. But as always, the geographical distribution of the rains over the next few months will be critical— because aggregate numbers often hide regional imbalances.