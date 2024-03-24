Mint Primer | Happiness report: Why it has raised eyebrows in India
Summary
- The ranking, based on an individual’s own assessment rather than any index, looks at six variables, including per capita gross domestic product (GDP), social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity and corruption
The World Happiness Report 2024, a partnership of Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, and WHR’s Editorial Board, is out. Mint evaluates its metrics to explain why it may not be the final word on happiness.