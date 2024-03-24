Mint Primer | Happiness report: Why it has raised eyebrows in India

Does happiness vary with age?

It does. The young (below 30 years of age) are a lot happier in eastern Europe, especially in Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro. For instance, the young in Croatia are 66 places higher than the old (60 years and above). Older generation still bear the scars of war and genocide that followed in the early 1990s after the break-up of erstwhile Yugoslavia. In the US and Canada, the young are a lot unhappier than the old and the gap is wide—50 places or more. In India, the old are marginally happier than the young.