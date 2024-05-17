Mint Primer: Has consumer protection just got weaker?
Summary
- On 14 May, the apex court ruled that advocates cannot be tried under the Consumer Protection Act 1986 for any deficiency in service. While delivering the judgment, the SC also indicated that its 1996 judgment bringing doctors under the Act, needs to be revisited.
The Supreme Court has exempted lawyers from the purview of the Consumer Protection Act. This sets the stage for doctors to get a similar exemption. Mint looks at what this ruling means for consumers and what redressal options we now have for poor service.