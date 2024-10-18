Education
India-Canada row: It’s failing Indian students
Summary
- Canada has introduced a two-year cap on new student permits amid a housing crisis and to check the quality of schools. First, in January, it slashed international student permits by 35% to 364,000 in 2024. Then in September, a 10% cut was made, bringing permits down to 327,000 for 2025.
Over 400,000 Indians are studying in Canada but experts estimate a drop of 100,000 in the coming year as India-Canada ties plummet. With Ottawa also restricting other international students, Mint asks if Canada’s youth-and-education charm is fading.
