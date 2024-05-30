Mint Primer | Into the 50s: Why heatwaves are hotter & longer
Summary
- For most of April, India saw heatwave or ‘severe heatwave’ conditions, and it’s continuing in May as well. Central, North and Peninsular India has borne the brunt of it
At 2.30pm on Wednesday, the NCR’s temperature hit a shocking 52.3 degrees Celsius, its hottest day ever, according to a screenshot taken by Mint. Earth sciences minister Kiren Rijuju later said this was “not official yet" and described such a high temperature as “very unlikely" while asking the weather office to verify the report. Nonetheless, extreme hot weather is increasing both in duration and intensity. Mint takes a look at heatwaves, what causes them and how prepared we are to deal with this weather event.