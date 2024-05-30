Mint Primer | Into the 50s: Why heatwaves are hotter & longer

Are they getting harsher and longer?

Yes, they are. Earlier, heatwaves used to last four to eight days. Now they last for 20 days. In the last two years alone, India has seen an unprecedented 328 heatwave days. And 2023 was the hottest year on record. Experts attribute all this to climate change, which increases the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events. The hot weather is taking its toll on humans too. Anecdotally, many are dying from it but the absence of nation-wide data on heatwave deaths means policy response has been behind the curve.