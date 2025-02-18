News
Mint Primer | How vulnerable is north India to earthquakes?
Summary
- In 2019, the NDMA published the Edri report, analysing the risk to 50 cities. Delhi and 29 other cities fall in the medium-risk category. However, 13 cities—mostly Himalayan ones, but also cities like Vijayawada or Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri—fall in the high-risk category.
An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale jolted New Delhi at dawn on Monday, causing widespread alarm. A few hours later, another earthquake of similar strength hit Bihar’s Siwan. Should we be worried? Mint explains.
