Mint Primer | How vulnerable is north India to earthquakes?

What do we know about Delhi tremors?

At 5:36 am on Monday, an earthquake of Mw4.0 struck New Delhi. Despite being low in magnitude, it caused widespread alarm due to aggressive shaking and a loud noise coming from the ground. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the epicentre was located 5km under Dhaula Kuan’s Jheel Park in central Delhi. The NCS director O.P. Mishra said the intensity was caused by the fact that it occurred at a shallow depth. He said this was not due to plate tectonics, but due to local geological reasons. The Dhaula Kuan area is located in the Delhi Ridge region, an extension of the Aravallis.