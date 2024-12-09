How will it benefit India Inc?

Firms point to unemployability even when there are openings. Additional investments are needed for skilling from their end when freshers join. The manufacturing and IT sectors, which hire in large numbers from campuses, are specially impacted as the training offered to the students is not at par with technologies used at work. An industry-ready workforce will also lessen the dependence on coaching centres in cities that offer skill-set certifications. Often, these programmes are taught by private sector employees moonlighting as teachers—their quality or the quality of the courses they teach could be dubious.