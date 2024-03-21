Mint Primer | Mind the income gap: Is India becoming a plutocracy?
Summary
- The report titled ‘Income and Wealth Inequality in India, 1922-2023: The rise of the Billionaire Raj’, estimates that as of 2022-23 the top 1% earn 23 times an average Indian.
Income and wealth inequality in India are at a historical peak with the share of the richest 1% higher than in countries like China and Brazil, finds a new study by the World Inequality Lab. Left unattended, India could slide into a plutocracy, the authors warn. Mint takes a look.