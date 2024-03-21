Mint Primer | Mind the income gap: Is India becoming a plutocracy?

How does India compare globally?

The income share of 22.6% for the top 1% Indians is among the very highest in the world, and only behind some smaller countries like Peru and Yemen. In fact, in 2022-23, the income share of the richest in Indian—the ‘one percent’—was nearly 50% larger than that in China (22.6% vs 15.7%). The top 10% among Indians account for 57.7% of India’s national income—which is higher than Brazil (56.8%), China (43.4%) and the UK (33.7%). Specifically on China, the authors note that low- and middle-income economies can achieve high growth without generating massive income inequality levels, as India is doing.