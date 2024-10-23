Mint Primer | New Noida city: Will it spur the NCR’s realty market?
The Uttar Pradesh government’s approval last week to develop New Noida city, near Greater Noida, is expected to spur real estate and infrastructure activity in the National Capital Region (NCR). This could impact the overall NCR property market. Mint explains how: