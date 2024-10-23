Mint Primer | New Noida city: Will it spur the NCR’s realty market?

What kind of activity is expected?

As per the plan, New Noida will have industrial and logistics hubs, homes, commercial office and retail projects, and hospitals. The focus is on building integrated industrial townships, with affordable housing as well as ample living facilities for industrial workers. The long-term plan also includes an Olympic City, as well as plans to develop a ‘Korean City’ and a ‘Japanese City’, which will be industrial hubs. These plans are expected to spur sharp growth in the Noida and Yamuna Expressway regions across different real estate asset classes, which would contribute to the overall economic development of Uttar Pradesh.