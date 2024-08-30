Pavel Durov: Why tech and global geeks worry govts

As technology innovation has outpaced regulation, governments around the world are finding it challenging to deal with the network effects of apps. Founders such as Telegram’s Pavel Durov are an easy target. Mint explains.

Why was Durov arrested?

Durov, 39, was detained in France and later released from police custody under conditions that he can’t leave the country. He was accused of failing to take action against harmful posts by users of the encrypted messaging app. That includes drug-trafficking, fraud, fakes, cyber-bullying and organised crime. In 2006, Durov founded VKontakte, dubbed ‘Russian Facebook’, which became Russia’s largest social networking site. In 2014, he left Russia after refusing to comply with demands to shut down opposition networks on VKontakte. In 2013, Durov launched Telegram, with user- privacy as its hallmark.

Have there been other such cases?

There have been quite a few in the last couple of decades. Mike Lynch, the UK’s first software billionaire, was arrested in the US where he fought a long legal battle with authorities over the sale of his venture to HP. Lynch was cleared of all the charges. He died last week in a yacht accident in Italy, while celebrating his release. John McAfee, founder of the antivirus software company McAfee, was arrested in Spain in 2020 and was awaiting extradition to the US at the time of his death in 2021. Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, was arrested in the UK in 2019 and released in June this year.

Why are tech founders being hounded?

Governments have found it challenging to deal with the network effects of apps, tech products and platforms. Encrypted messaging runs up against authorities demanding access to conversations. Messaging app Telegram has 900 million users and promises encrypted chats. Having started in Russia, its rise has been viewed with suspicion in Europe.

Is it all to do with politics?

The arrests of global geeks highlight the complex intersections between technology, law and freedom of speech. The Ukraine war makes anything that originated in Russia suspect in Europe. Assange was freed after he struck a plea bargain, pleading guilty to a felony charge, with strong support from his native Australia. Fairness takes second place to realpolitik. Equally, such high-profile incarcerations can be deeply embarrassing for democracies that profess freedom of speech.

Should global geeks worry?

On Durov’s arrest, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, posted on X, “It’s 2030 in Europe and you’re being executed for liking a meme." But Telegram has been under the scanner in Europe for allegedly failing to stop criminal activity. After leaving Russia (as the government pursued him), Durov adopted a nomadic lifestyle, in search of “secure locations". After Berlin, London, Singapore, and San Francisco, he chose Dubai as Telegram’s headquarters. He now lives in Dubai and holds dual citizenship of France and the UAE.