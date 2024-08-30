Have there been other such cases?

There have been quite a few in the last couple of decades. Mike Lynch, the UK’s first software billionaire, was arrested in the US where he fought a long legal battle with authorities over the sale of his venture to HP. Lynch was cleared of all the charges. He died last week in a yacht accident in Italy, while celebrating his release. John McAfee, founder of the antivirus software company McAfee, was arrested in Spain in 2020 and was awaiting extradition to the US at the time of his death in 2021. Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, was arrested in the UK in 2019 and released in June this year.