How prepared is India for an Mpox outbreak?
Summary
- Mpox is a zoonotic illness, formerly known as monkeypox. It is a viral disease originating in animals such as rodents and primates, and transmits to people.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Mpox a public health emergency of international concern as it found a new strain of the virus in parts of Africa. More than 15,600 cases and 537 deaths have been reported this year. Is this of concern to India?
