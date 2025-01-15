Mint Primer | Telangana liquor crisis: What just went wrong?
Summary
- Payments for alcohol supplies after September have been cleared, but a backlog of unpaid dues remains unresolved. The state government has promised to settle the dues in instalments, but there is no clear timeline for full settlement.
Why is Telangana unable to pay?
Telangana delayed payments between February and August 2024 as it faced lower-than-expected revenue and increased expenditure from poll promises and various schemes. The state’s non-tax revenue dived in 2024-25. As against the estimated revenue of ₹35,208.44 crore, the realisation was only ₹5,217.26 crore till November, as per data from the Comptroller and Auditor General. Payments for alcohol supplies after September have been cleared, but a backlog of unpaid dues remains unresolved. The state government has promised to settle the dues in instalments, but there is no clear timeline for full settlement.