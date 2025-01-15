Mint Primer | Telangana liquor crisis: What just went wrong?

What is TGBCL and how does it operate?

TGBCL is a state government entity that controls the sale of alcohol in Telangana, managing both wholesale and retail markets. TGBCL buys alcohol from suppliers and resells it to retailers through its depots. However, since 2018-19, it has not adjusted the prices it pays to suppliers despite inflation. The lack of price revisions and delayed payments have created financial strain for alcohol businesses, making operations in the state difficult. United Breweries Ltd (UBL), for instance, said it has suspended beer supplies to TGBCL. As there was no increase in the base price of beer, it led to losses for UBL.