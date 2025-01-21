News
Mint Primer | Trump’s second stint: What’s in store for India?
Summary
- India is on a much better footing, compared with many other nations. The relationship between the two nations was good during Trump's first term. However, experts warn India should watch out for Trump’s tendency to “flatter his enemies and unsettle his friends”.
As Donald Trump starts his second innings as US president, the world waits with bated breath—and nervously—to see if he will translate his disruptive campaign ideas into action. Mint looks at how his policies could play out for the world’s largest democracy.
