Mint Primer | Warren Buffett says konnichiwa to Japan: Why?

What influenced his decision?

In his annual letter to shareholders in February, Buffett declared his intention to increase Berkshire’s stake in the companies and hold them for the “very long term". He said he admired their financial performance, capital deployment, managements and attitude to investors. “Each of the five companies increase dividends when appropriate, they repurchase their shares when it is sensible to do so, and their top managers are far less aggressive in their compensation programs than their US counterparts," he said.