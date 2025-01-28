Mint Primer | Guillain-Barré Syndrome: What it is, what to do

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare neurological condition, so reports of 101 cases and one suspected death in Maharashtra linked to the syndrome have baffled medical scientists. As medical authorities probe the reasons, Mint explains what preventive steps we can take.

What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is a rare autoimmune disorder where the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system, affecting muscle control and sensory signals. Symptoms often start as tingling or weakness in the legs and can spread to the arms, face or chest, sometimes causing paralysis and difficulty in breathing, swallowing or speaking. Critical cases need intensive care. It’s not contagious but is usually triggered by the immune response to bacterial or viral infections linked to diarrhoea or flu, and occasionally after surgery. Prompt medical attention is crucial for managing the condition.

What precautions should we take?

GBS requires hospitalization for close monitoring of breathing, heartbeat and blood pressure. To reduce the risk of developing GBS, it is important to practice good hygiene and take steps to prevent infections—particularly those linked to the stomach flu—and maintain a healthy lifestyle with proper nutrition, regular exercise, and adequate sleep. However, since the exact cause of GBS is unclear, preventing the condition in every case may not be possible. Complications like blood clots, or abnormal heart rhythms should be monitored. Rehabilitation is essential for regaining muscle strength and mobility.

Has this syndrome surfaced for the first time in India?

GBS has been reported from many cities in India earlier. It has been recognised as a significant cause of acute flaccid paralysis, particularly in adults. Although GBS can affect individuals of any age or gender, it is more common in adults over 50. During the covid-19 pandemic, GBS was reported as a rare complication in some patients recovering from covid.

What do we know about this surge?

Very little. The surge has mainly been seen in Pune district of Maharashtra. Neurologists have identified the disease in patients coming in with neurological distress even as epidemiologists try to find a reason for the local surge. It is not known to have been detected in other districts. Patients have been admitted in government hospitals and the state government has deployed drugs, beds and manpower. State authorities, along with the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC), are conducting sensitization programmes.

What are the health authorities doing?

The Union health ministry has deputed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Pune for supporting the state health authorities in instituting public health interventions and management in view of the spurt in suspected and confirmed cases of GBS. The Central team includes experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Delhi, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bengaluru, Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare and National Institute for Virology (NIV), Pune.