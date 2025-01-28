Mint Primer | Guillain-Barré Syndrome: What it is, what to do
Summary
- Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is a rare autoimmune disorder where the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system, affecting muscle control and sensory signals.
Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare neurological condition, so reports of 101 cases and one suspected death in Maharashtra linked to the syndrome have baffled medical scientists. As medical authorities probe the reasons, Mint explains what preventive steps we can take.