Mint Primer | Guillain-Barré Syndrome: What it is, what to do

What do we know about this surge?

Very little. The surge has mainly been seen in Pune district of Maharashtra. Neurologists have identified the disease in patients coming in with neurological distress even as epidemiologists try to find a reason for the local surge. It is not known to have been detected in other districts. Patients have been admitted in government hospitals and the state government has deployed drugs, beds and manpower. State authorities, along with the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC), are conducting sensitization programmes.