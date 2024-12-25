Mint Primer: Why are docs in the dock over a ‘work trip’?
Summary
- This week, the department of pharmaceuticals (DoP) said the Indian arm of US firm AbbVie violated the newly amended Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices. What did AbbVie do, and what does this action mean for the Indian pharma industry? Mint explains.
What is the case against AbbVie India?
In May 2024, the DoP received an anonymous complaint alleging AbbVie Healthcare India flew 30 doctors—experts in Botox and Juvederm—to Paris and Monaco. It said the firm treated the doctors to “extravagant pleasure trips under the guise of conferences", that AbbVie purportedly flew doctors to a medical conference held in these locations. The complainant also submitted a company sales and expense tracker, and the hotel vouchers and travel tickets of each doctor to back up their allegations. In total, AbbVie reportedly spent more than ₹1.91 crore on this trip, including flights and hotel reservations.