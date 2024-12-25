Mint Primer: Why are docs in the dock over a ‘work trip’?

What does AbbVie say in its defence?

AbbVie made two arguments: the trips were held in February and March 2024, before the amended UCPMP came into effect, and the hotel and flights compensated the doctors for professional services. DoP was unconvinced and ordered the company to spend as much as they did on this trip to treat poor patients in government hospitals. An AbbVie spokesperson told Mint it was “disappointed in the Department of Pharmaceuticals’ decision to find Allergan Aesthetics [an AbbVie company] in violation" of the UCPMP.