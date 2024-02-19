News
Mint Primer: Why commercial card spending has been paused
Summary
- Commercial cards are used by corporates for making purchases on the company’s behalf. This gives them interest free loans for a period of 30-40 days, which helps manage working capital.
The Reserve Bank of India has asked a card network to pause payments under a system that allowed corporates to make card payments to certain other businesses. RBI did not name the network but Visa says it’s got a missive. Mint explains the reasons for the move.
