Mint Primer: Why commercial card spending has been paused

Why do companies use credit cards?

Commercial cards are used by corporates for making purchases on the company’s behalf. This gives them interest free loans for a period of 30-40 days, which helps manage working capital. They can be used to pay for equipment rentals, office supplies etc. Corporates make the payment to, say, a fintech, using these cards, and the fintech then settles payment with vendors or merchants. A merchant discount rate (MDR) is charged on these merchants for accepting these payments, which is collected by the intermediaries (the fintech) and split three-ways, between them, the card network and banks.