Deloitte unveils new framework to quantify sustainability’s business value

For years, corporate sustainability has largely been viewed through the lens of regulatory compliance. Companies focused on meeting disclosure requirements, adhering to environmental standards and keeping pace with evolving regulations.

But that approach is no longer enough. Investors, customers and boards are increasingly demanding a clearer answer to a fundamental question: What business value does sustainability create?

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That was the central message of The RoI of Responsibility, a new framework unveiled by Deloitte at the Mint Sustainability Summit. The framework argues that companies need to move beyond treating sustainability as a compliance exercise and instead evaluate it as a driver of long-term enterprise value.

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According to Shubhranshu Patnaik, partner and G&PS industry leader at Deloitte South Asia, existing sustainability frameworks have done a good job of measuring compliance but have fallen short of capturing the broader financial and strategic returns from sustainability investments.

As a result, many companies continue to evaluate ESG initiatives primarily through the lens of short-term costs rather than long-term value creation.

Hidden returns Deloitte's proposed framework seeks to change that by identifying both tangible and intangible value drivers.

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While businesses already account for measurable benefits such as energy savings, operational efficiencies and regulatory compliance, they often overlook less visible gains, including improved access to global markets, a lower cost of capital, stronger customer loyalty, higher employee retention and greater brand value.

Many of these benefits materialize over several years and therefore do not feature prominently in conventional investment decisions. Yet they can have a significant impact on enterprise value, Patnaik said.

Long view The framework also encourages companies to broaden their planning horizon. Instead of responding only to current regulations, businesses should assess emerging risks and opportunities over the next five to 10 years, including future climate regulations, changing customer expectations, shifting investor preferences, supply-chain disruptions and workforce trends.

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Scenario planning should become a central part of sustainability strategy, Patnaik said, allowing companies to evaluate multiple future outcomes rather than relying on a single regulatory or market forecast.

Once these external triggers are identified, organisations can determine the ESG issues that are most material to their business—whether related to energy, water, carbon emissions, waste or supply-chain resilience—and link them directly to financial outcomes such as revenue growth, lower financing costs, avoided losses, improved cash flows and enhanced enterprise value.

Case study Patnaik illustrated the approach with the example of a sugar company facing pressure from overseas customers to improve its environmental performance.

Although exports represented a relatively small share of revenue, the company recognised that failing to meet sustainability expectations could eventually limit access to international markets.

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By investing in energy efficiency, water recycling and internationally recognised sustainability certification, the company not only strengthened its environmental performance but also unlocked new export opportunities while improving the resilience of its operations against future water shortages.

The broader message, Patnaik said, is that sustainability should no longer be viewed as a cost of doing business or simply a compliance obligation. As climate risks, investor scrutiny and customer expectations continue to evolve, companies that integrate sustainability into long-term business strategy are likely to be better positioned to create durable enterprise value.