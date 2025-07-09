Mira-Bhayandar Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey transferred days after MNS slapgate over Marathi row

Mira-Bhayandar Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey was transferred on Wednesday, July 9, days after some Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers got embroiled in a controversy over slapping a non-Marathi speaker business owner after he allegedly refused to speak the language. Niket Kaushik has been appointed the new Police Commissioner of Mira-Bhayandar.

The action against Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey comes a day after a protest march, led by the MNS and other groups to defend the Marathi 'asmita' (pride) following the attack on the shopkeeper for refusal to speak Marathi, was also held in Mira-Bhayandar.