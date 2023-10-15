Delhi news: Miscreants entered a house posing as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers and looted approximately ₹3.2 crore in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar area, Delhi Police said on as reported by news agency ANI. The police added that one of the miscreants has been arrested and currently raids are underway to arrest other accused.

They further added that police control room (PCR) team also caught a car from Narela and recovered ₹70 lakh cash. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Police also wrote: “Delhi Police @DCPPCRDELHI personnel chased and caught an accused who was running away in a car after stealing ₹70 lakh. A pistol and 4 live cartridges were recovered from the accused."

As per LIVE Hindustan report, the victim whose house was looted works in a private sector bank in Gurugram. Sundar (name changed), 25, had sold his two and a half acres of land situated in Ghalibpur village for ₹4.70 crore, as reported by the daily. Last month, he was paid ₹3.20 crore cash which he had kept inside the bed of his home while the remaining amount was received via Cheque of ₹47 lakh and ₹69 lakh.

The looters posing as ED officers accused him of keeping illegal money him and confiscated all the money. Apart from the money, the mobile phones of the Sundar and his mother were also taken. Delhi Police who who caught one of the accused is identified as Amit who told the police that a person named Fauji had asked him to get four to five boys for the work, as reported by LIVE Hindustan report.

