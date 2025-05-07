Miss World 2025 entry pass: How, when and where to grab tickets of 72nd edition beauty pageant in Hyderabad

The 72nd edition of Miss World 2025 is finally here which is taking place in Telangana's capital Hyderabad. The grand opening ceremony of the beauty pageant is scheduled for May 10 which will culminate on May 31.

With contestants from over 100 countries arriving in India for one of the longest-running and most-viewed global beauty pageants, let's find out how, when and where to watch Miss World 2025 events.

Miss World 2025 entry passes The Telangana government is providing free entry tickets through Telangana Tourism website. Interested individuals need to register on the official portal online, designed to select

Step 1: Visit Telangana tourism official website - tourism.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Miss World” under Upcoming Attractions

Step 3: Select “Click here” placed against “Register yourself and answer 5 correct questions to win your seat in the Miss World events.”

Step 4: Enter essential credentials

Step 5: Select the most appropriate answer to the listed 5 questions in the Google form and click on Submit.

Through this pre-curated questionnaire, participating candidates will be selected. The confirmed participants will receive an email to avail free entry tickets from Gachibowli Stadium box office from May 8 onwards.

Where and how to watch Miss World 2025? The Miss World 2025 marks the beginning of a month-long festivities. The Miss World pageant, whose motto of is ‘Beauty with a Purpose,’ will be live-streamed on the Miss World YouTube Channel - www.youtube.com/@missworld and updates will be available on www.missworld.com. Besides this Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts will also provide regular updates. Actor Sonu Sood will also join the panel of judges at the Grand Finale, event organisers confirmed on May 6.

