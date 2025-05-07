Miss World 2025 entry pass: How, when and where to grab tickets of 72nd edition beauty pageant in Hyderabad

Where and how to watch Miss World 2025?

The Miss World 2025 marks the beginning of a month-long festivities. The Miss World pageant, whose motto of is ‘Beauty with a Purpose,’ will be live-streamed on the Miss World YouTube Channel - www.youtube.com/@missworld and updates will be available on www.missworld.com. Besides this Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts will also provide regular updates. Actor Sonu Sood will also join the panel of judges at the Grand Finale, event organisers confirmed on May 6.