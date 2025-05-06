Miss World 2025 full schedule: From opening ceremony, tours, heritage walk to grand finale. Check all details here

Telangana's capital Hyderabad is all set to host the 72nd Miss World pageant from May 7 which will culminate in a grand finale on May 31. The contestants will not only participate in the beauty pageant but will also take-home memories of the well set-up the tours of Indian heritage sites.

Advertisement

To showcase Indian cultural heritage to the world, a carefully planned itinerary will give the participating contestants a glimpse of Telangana’s culture, history and modern infrastructure. This global event marks A Revanth Reddy helmed Congress government's initiative to establish the state as a premier tourist destination in India.

Let's explore the full Miss World 2025 schedule, including opening ceremony, tours, heritage walk and grand finale.

Arrival and grand welcome at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Few days before the event, beauty queens from across the globe have already arrived in the host city, including Miss Canada Emma Moserin, Brazil's Jensica Pedroso, South Africa's Joilez Jansen van Rensburg and Miss Portugal Maria Amelia Antonio. Meanwhile, pageant official Miss World Chairperson Julia Morley and competition organizer Jonathan Marksha landed in Hyderabad on May 5.

Advertisement

Also Read | Miss World 2025 to take place in Telangana: All you need to know

Read More

Contestants from 116 countries are participating in the beauty pageant who are being accorded a traditional welcome.

2. Opening Ceremony at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Date: May 10

The MIS World 2025 pageant will officially kickstart with a ceremony at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium featuring Telangana’s folk and tribal dance performances, News Meter reported.

3. Buddhist spiritual tour in Nagarjunasagar Date: May 12

Contestants will be able explore culture through a spiritual tour to Buddhavanam - a Buddhist theme park in Nagarjunasagar, featuring stupas, sculptures and educational exhibits.

4. Heritage walk in Old Hyderabad Date: May 13

Charminar and Laad Bazaar will be the highlight of the heritage walk organised in Old Hyderabad. The heritage site and sprawling Laad Bazaar market are part Hyderabad's cultural landmarks. Advertisement

5. Handloom experiential tour Location: Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district

Date: May 15

Contestants will be able to explore Telangana’s handloom heritage through a visit to UNWTO-recognised handloom village lacated in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. The village named ‘Pochampally’ is known for its Ikat weaving tradition.

6. Miss World Sports finale at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium Date: May 17

The Miss World Sports finale would be conducted at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

7. Miss World Continental Finale Date: May 20-21

Fast-track selections for regional Miss World titles will take place at India’s largest startup incubator - T-Hub.

8. Arts and crafts workshop Date: May 21

Contestants will participate in a hands-on workshop at the crafts village ‘Shilparamam,’ known for traditional Telangana crafts like Cheriyal painting and silver filigree work. Advertisement

9. IPL match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Date: May 20 or 21

Miss World contestants would attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match, scheduled to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Deccan Herald reported.

10. Miss World talent finale at Shilpakala Vedika Date: May 22

The talent finale at Shilpakala Vedika will take place on May 22.

Also Read | Lionel Messi to miss World Cup qualifiers against Brazil, Uruguay due to injury

11. Miss World grand finale at Hitex Exhibition Center Date: May 31

Time: 5:30 PM to 1 AM (June 1)