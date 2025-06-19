Missile strikes Israel's main hospital after IDF blasts Iran's nuclear reactor; Netanyahu warns, ‘Will make Tehran pay…’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday condemned the latest Iranian strike on the main hospital in southern Israel. He warned of a proportionate response after a barrage of missiles struck two towns near Tel Aviv, besides hitting Soroka Hospital in Beersheba.
Esmaeil Baghaei reacted to Rafael Grossi's interview with CNN in which he confessed that there was no evidence of a systematic Iranian effort to develop nuclear weapons. In a post on X, Esmaeil Baghaei said, “This is too late, Mr. Grossi." He added, “Misleading narratives have dire consequences, Mr. Grossi, and demand accountability. You betrayed the non-proliferation regime.”
This comes a day after Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made his second public appearance since the Israeli strikes began and rejected US' calls for surrender. He issued a warning stating that any military involvement by the Americans would cause “irreparable damage to them." On Thursday, Putin said, “It's a delicate issue,” on Israel-Iran conflict, but added that “in my view, a solution could be found.”