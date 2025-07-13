Missing Delhi University student Sneha Debnath's body found in Yamuna River after six days

Delhi: The body of the19-year-old Delhi University student, Sneha Debnath, who had been missing for six days, was recovered from the Yamuna River near the Geeta Colony flyover on Sunday evening, Delhi Police said.

The student had left behind a handwritten note, indicating an intent to jump off the Signature Bridge, across the Yamuna River, police officials said, reported PTI.

Officials confirmed that her body was seen floating in the river under the Geeta Colony flyover. It was later identified by her family members.

What the missing student's note said According to NDTV, the note, which has Sneha's handwriting, stated that she felt “like a failure and burden,” and that “it was unbearable to live like this.”

Also Read | Delhi Police share BIG update on missing DU student: Sneha left handwritten note

The letter stated that the DU student had decided to “end my(her) life," and that there is "no foul play" and that it was “my (her) decision,” reported NDTV.

When was the DU student last seen Sneha Debnath was a student at Delhi University’s Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College.

She was last seen on July 7, after which her family filed a missing person report at the Mehrauli Police Station, prompting an extensive search operation.

Earlier, police said that Sneha had sent messages through email and messaging apps to her close friends in the early hours of July 7. Her friends informed investigators that she had been disturbed and emotionally distressed for the past few months.

More about Sneha Debnath Sneha Debnath is the daughter of an Army veteran, Subedar Major (Honorary Lieutenant) Pritish Debnath (retired), who is currently battling kidney failure and is undergoing dialysis, as per NDTV.

Originally from Tripura, the DU student was living in the Paryavaran Complex in South Delhi.

‘Not a single CCTV camera’ Earlier, Sneha's family and friends had expressed concerns about the surveillance infrastructure in the area around the Signature Bridge.

A friend of Debnath claimed that none of the CCTV cameras on the Signature Bridge or in the vicinity were operational at the time she was spotted there.

"Despite the Signature Bridge being a suicide-prone area, there is not a single CCTV camera that works on the bridge or in nearby areas," she had alleged.

Also Read | Odisha shocker: Student sets herself on fire over sexual harassment by teacher