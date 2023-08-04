A 25-year-old army soldier, Javed Ahmad Wani, who had gone missing from his native Kulgam district in Kashmir while on leave, was recovered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on August 3rd, as confirmed in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). The soldier was reported missing on July 29, and his sudden disappearance had raised concerns among his family and authorities.

Javed Ahmad Wani, a resident of Achathal area in Kulgam district, had left his home on July 29 to buy some food items before he was scheduled to return to Ladakh the following day to resume his duties. His family became alarmed when he did not return home, and his car was discovered abandoned a short distance away, with traces of blood inside, as per his family's account. “He left for market at 7.30 pm and after some time, we found his car with blood marks. One of his slippers and a cap was also there," said soldier's brother, Mudasir Ahmad Wani, as reported by HT.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir Police avert tragedy in Pulwama, recover IED from terror associate

Upon learning about the soldier's disappearance, a massive manhunt was initiated in Kulgam and surrounding areas by security forces. Several individuals were questioned, and their call records were examined in the search for Javed.

His father, Mohammad Ayoub Wani, made an emotional appeal to those responsible, urging them to release his son unharmed. He expressed his willingness to address any grievances and even suggested that Javed would quit his job if it meant ensuring his safe return. "I appeal to all the brothers to let him go alive. If he has troubled anyone, I apologise for that. If they want I will get him to quit his job as well," his father told reporters earlier.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir: 4 terrorists killed in Kupwara, police foils infiltration bid

Javed had returned home to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha and had been on leave since June 29. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance had raised fears that he might have been kidnapped by militants. Following his rescue, he will undergo a medical check-up, after which a joint interrogation will be conducted, reported HT.