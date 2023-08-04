Javed Ahmad Wani, a resident of Achathal area in Kulgam district, had left his home on July 29 to buy some food items before he was scheduled to return to Ladakh the following day to resume his duties. His family became alarmed when he did not return home, and his car was discovered abandoned a short distance away, with traces of blood inside, as per his family's account. “He left for market at 7.30 pm and after some time, we found his car with blood marks. One of his slippers and a cap was also there," said soldier's brother, Mudasir Ahmad Wani, as reported by HT.