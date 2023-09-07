Mission Moon: Japan launches H-IIA rocket carrying JAXA's lander SLIM weeks after Chandrayaan-31 min read 07 Sep 2023, 07:23 AM IST
Japan successfully launches H-IIA rocket carrying Moon lander, set to land on the Moon next year. Collaboration with NASA.
Japan successfully launched its H-IIA rocket on September 7 carrying the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Moon lander which is scheduled to land on the Moon early next year. The launch took place after a series of postponements due to unfavourable weather conditions last month, reported Reuters.