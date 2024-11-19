Mississippi Gulf Coast restaurant and its co-owner are sentenced for mislabeling seafood

Mississippi Gulf Coast restaurant and its co-owner are sentenced for mislabeling seafood

AP
Updated19 Nov 2024, 05:43 AM IST
Mississippi Gulf Coast restaurant and its co-owner are sentenced for mislabeling seafood
Mississippi Gulf Coast restaurant and its co-owner are sentenced for mislabeling seafood

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Gulf Coast restaurant and its co-owner it were sentenced Monday on federal charges of mislabeling inexpensive imported seafood as local premium fish.

Mary Mahoney’s Old French House, founded in Biloxi in 1962 in a building that dates to 1737, was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay nearly $1.5 million. That included a $149,000 criminal fine and $1.35 million in forfeiture for some of the money it received from fraudulent sales of seafood, the Justice Department said.

Mahoney’s co-owner/manager, Anthony Charles Cvitanovich, 55, was sentenced to three years of probation and four months of home detention. He was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. On May 30, Cvitanovich pleaded guilty to a felony Information charging him with misbranding of seafood during 2018 and 2019.

“Misbranding foreign seafood as premium, locally caught fish hurts the Gulf Coast seafood industry and defrauds customers that paid to taste the real thing,” U.S. Attorney Todd Gee said in a news release Monday.

The restaurant pleaded guilty May 30 to conspiracy to misbrand seafood and wire fraud. Prosecutors said the misbranding scheme began as early as 2002 and continued through November 2019.

The restaurant admitted that between December 2013 and November 2019, the company and its co-conspirators at a Biloxi seafood wholesaler fraudulently sold as local premium species about 58,750 pounds (26,649 kilograms) of seafood that was frozen and imported from Africa, India and South America.

The court ordered the restaurant to maintain at least five years of records describing the species, sources and cost of seafood it acquires to sell to customers, and that it make the records available to any relevant federal, state or local government agency.

In a related case, a Mississippi Gulf Coast seafood distributor and two managers pleaded guilty Aug. 27 to conspiring to mislabel seafood and commit wire fraud by marketing frozen imported fish as more expensive local species.

Quality Poultry and Seafood Inc. agreed to forfeit $1 million and pay a $150,000 fine, the Justice Department said. The company’s sales manager Todd A. Rosetti and business manager James W. Gunkel, both of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, also pleaded guilty to misbranding seafood.

Sentencing for QPS, Rosetti and Gunkel is set for Dec. 11.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 05:43 AM IST
Business NewsNewsMississippi Gulf Coast restaurant and its co-owner are sentenced for mislabeling seafood

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    141.30
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    3.3 (2.39%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -2.95 (-1.05%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.52%)

    Tata Power share price

    404.75
    03:59 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    324.25
    03:53 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -26.6 (-7.58%)

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    453.05
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -33.15 (-6.82%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,131.35
    03:45 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -206.8 (-6.2%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    933.30
    03:43 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -56.5 (-5.71%)
    More from Top Losers

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,013.55
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    84.95 (9.15%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.90
    03:52 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    20.1 (9.14%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    144.60
    03:50 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    9.65 (7.15%)

    Swan Energy share price

    545.50
    03:55 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    34.3 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.000.00
      Chennai
      75,661.000.00
      Delhi
      75,813.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.