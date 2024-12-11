A massive row errupted after The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) suspended Prahlad Iyengar, Indian-origin student, due to an essay he wrote for the college magazine. The suspension came after Prahlad wrote a pro-Palestine movement essay in college magazine Written Revolution last month. The essay titled, ‘On Pacifism’ was published in the October issue of the magazine.

As per India Today report, Indian-origin student has been suspended from MIT till January 2026. This suspension also results in the termination of his 5-year NSF fellowship, significantly impacting his academic career.

What did MIT say about Prahlad Iyengar's essay? In an email sent by MIT Dean of Student Life David Warren Randall, to the magazine editors, eh wrote, Iyenger’s article “could be interpreted as a call for more violent or destructive forms of protests at MIT."

Prahlad Iyengar's message on ban from MIT “Expelling me and banning Written Revolution from campus as a result of this article would mark an unprecedented attack on the rights of the entire student body and faculty. Consider the precedent MIT has set, ” he said in a post.