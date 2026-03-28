Mitchell Starc breaks silence on absence from Delhi Capitals camp for IPL 2026; Australian says ‘I apologise for that…’

Delhi Capitals pacer Mitchell Starc has finally broken his silence on the absence just before the 19th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, Starc lashed out at media narratives regarding his absence from the Delhi Capitals camp. The 35-year-old left-arm pacer revealed that he is currently under rehabilitation for a shoulder injury that most likely took place during the Big Bash League.

“Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I'm currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow of which I didn't know the extent of during the Australian summer,” Starc wrote on his Instagram story.

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“These individuals have made some strong statements around involvement in the IPL and provided heavily misinformed opinions of players, preached them as facts, and claim to know my body better than me,” added Starc.

One of the most lethal fast bowlers in the world, Starc made his IPL debut in 2014 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and played till 2015. Post that, he focussed on national team commitments before returning to the world's richest franchise league with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024.

Mitchell Starc's Instagram story on IPL 2026.

With 17 wickets in 14 matches, Starc played a key role in KKR's road to the title in IPL 2024, before being released by the three-time champions. He was roped in by Delhi Capitals in 2025, taking 14 wickets in 11 games.

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When will Mitchell Starc return for Delhi Capitals? Although he apologised to the fans and the stakeholders for his unavailability in the early part of IPL 2026, Starc reiterated that he is committed to the franchise and is in continuous touch with the franchise. However, he remained non-commited on his joining date.

“With that said I do acknowledge this injury setback and timing is disruptive to the Delhi team and I apologise for that and to the fans for not being available for the early part of this season,” said Starc. “I remain committed to join DC, are in continual communication updating the team and will continue to do what I can to be available for DC asap,” he concluded.

However, the absence of Starc won't be a problem for Delhi Capitals as they have the likes of Kyle Jamieson, Lungi Ngidi, Dushmantha Chameera and highly-rated Auqib Dar to fill that void. Delhi Capitals will start their IPL 2026 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1.

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Also Read | IPL 2026: R Ashwin predicts who will win RCB vs SRH clash in Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals full schedule for IPL 2026

Date Opponent Time Venue April 1 Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM IST Lucknow April 4 Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM IST Delhi April 8 Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM IST Delhi April 11 Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM IST Chennai April 18 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3:30 PM IST Bengaluru April 21 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM IST Hyderabad April 25 Punjab Kings 3:30 PM IST Delhi April 27 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30 PM IST Delhi May 1 Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM IST Jaipur May 5 Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM IST Delhi May 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM IST Delhi May 11 Punjab Kings 7:30 PM IST Dharamshala May 17 Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM IST Delhi May 24 Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM IST Kolkata

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in